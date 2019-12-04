The new mid-engine C8 Corvette has caused quite a bit of fanfare over the last several months, even before reports surfaced that a 900-hp ZR1 will eventually reprise its role as top dog of the Vette range. But what if you don't want an entry-level Stingray, don't want to wait for more factory power, or, because you're insane, won't be satisfied with 900 horses? Have no fear, John Hennessey is here.

The Texas-based tuner recently announced that he and his team will offer up to 1,200 horsepower via a specially designed twin-turbo system for the LT2 V-8, which will also have its internals fortified with forged aluminum pistons and forged steel connecting rods. When I spoke with Hennessey at the C8 reveal in July, he mentioned that, while he was excited to start working on the new C8, he was worried that Chevy might intentionally prevent tuners like him from making big changes to the engine. Based on the limited info in the release, his team is likely still working out the details on its C8 offering, but given the announcement happened, Hennessey's initial concerns about the mid-engine Corvette's tunability have seemingly been put to rest.

See all 38 photos See all 38 photos

Hennessey Performance Engineering will also upgrade the Tremec eight-speed DCT in some unspecified fashion, and will offer a series of other upgrades to make the C8 Corvette a little racier on the outside. The company plans on offering a carbon-fiber aero kit that includes a huge rear wing and a new front splitter—and we also spot a wicked-looking roof scoop we hope to see on customer cars. Bigger Brembo brakes, new wheel-and-tire packages, and Penske suspension mods will also be made available to help tame all that extra grunt. A lightweight, stainless-steel exhaust will also be available upon request.

No word on pricing yet, but we're sure a Hennessey C8 won't come cheap. To give you some idea of what to expect, back when the C7 Corvette was new, Hennessey's 1,000-hp supercharged HPE1000 package added nearly $68,000 to the price of a C7 Stingray. But, you know, what price beastliness?