Yee-haw! Earlier this month, a Hennessey-tuned 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette rocketed up to a top speed of 205.1 mph at the Continental Tires Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas. Driver John "Heinrocket" Heinricy had the pleasure of pushing the all-new mid-engine Corvette Stingray Z51 on the 8.0-mile closed oval to its impressive new triple-digit record mark on May 8. Hennessey claims the first C8 to break the 200-mph barrier was verified by VBox GPS.

See all 18 photos

Heinricy is no stranger to driving at top speed: he's a 15-time SCCA National Champion and chief engineer of Hennessey's Venom F5 program. John Hennessey and his team have been tinkering with two C8s since March. The Texas tuner has designed a new stainless-steel exhaust system for the C8 that bumps power up 20 horsepower and sheds about 12 pounds, and also removed the rear spoiler for the run. You can hear its wicked sound in the video below.

The new exhaust system was developed as well as a nitrous oxide system (good for 135 hp) to push the power closer to 650 horses. Hennessey has also built a twin-turbo system for the mid-engine Corvette, and will also offer upgrades for the C8's wheel and tires, suspension and brakes, and add plenty of carbon-fiber body bits in the near future.

Of course, this isn't the first Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) vehicle to join the over 200 mph club. HPE pushed a 2013 C7 Corvette 2013 with 700 horsepower to a top speed of 200.6 mph on the then-new Grand Parkway toll road outside of Houston.

See all 18 photos