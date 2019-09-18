The all-new mid-engine C8 Corvette still has a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated pushrod V-8 heart, but with everything else that’s been changed, does it still sound like a Corvette? We pulled out the expensive cameras and microphones so you can decide for yourself.

The C8 Corvette’s LT2 engine might look a lot like the C7 Corvette’s LT1, but there are many changes you can learn about in our detailed look at the new car. Even still, a Chevy pushrod V-8 ought to sound like a Chevy pushrod V-8, but it’s not that simple. Getting the sound right, especially inside the car, was a big challenge for Corvette engineers.

There were challenges to making it sound right for onlookers, too. The exhaust piping in the C8 is significantly different from any previous Corvette as a result of the new engine location. The exhaust tubing is shorter in overall length and obviously is curved differently to get around the trunk on its way to the exhaust outlets. The tight packaging leaves no room for crossover pipes, and switching from the central-exit outlets of the C5, C6, and C7 to corner exits on the C8 means different mufflers with new exhaust gas routing.

How’d the team do? Check out our exclusive video of a C8 Corvette Stingray with the Z51 performance package and two-mode exhaust starting, idling, and revving in Quiet mode, idling and revving in Track mode, and launching in Track mode to hear and see the result.

This story originally appeared on MotorTrend.