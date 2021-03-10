The phrase "green with envy" has moved so far past the point of cliché that it's effectively impossible to justify using it. However, when an Irish Green Gunther Werks 993-series Porsche 911 shows up, well, our jaws drop, our eyes widen, and our hearts are struck with nothing but pure, unadulterated want. We've covered a few of Gunther Werks' remastered 911s in the past, and we continue to believe this tuner company is simply unable to disappoint us.

As you may or may not know, the SoCal-based company's creations start life as a regular 993-generation Porsche 911. The engineers at Gunther Werks then take the entire thing apart. That means every nut, bolt, body panel, electrical gizmo, and mechanical do-dad is stripped away leaving just the body-in-white. The skeleton, if you will. That's when the real work begins.

The body panels are then replaced with gorgeous, custom carbon-fiber pieces. Inside, the dash, seats, door sills, and pretty much everything else gets redone in the strong but lightweight material. If it's not exposed, it's likely covered in leather. The company's latest commission is painted in Irish Green (arguably one of the very best greens available) with two bare carbon stripes left exposed.

The green exterior is finished off with a set of light gold-colored Fuchs-style wheels and a new hexagonal mech for the grilles and engine cover. Inside, English Tan leather coats every surface that isn't bare carbon fiber or aluminum. According to Gunther Werks, this car has been built with an eye toward canyon carving, meaning there's more insulation in the cabin, extra leather padding on the seat, and no crazy wing.

