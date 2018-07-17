/ Gunther Werks 400R’s Road Trip Across America

Gunther Werks is a company devoted to improving the iconic Porsche 993. Recently, one of its modified 400R models accomplished an exhausting 5,700-mile public test while rolling hard in the 2018 goldRush Rally.

While passing through 11 major cities, it was exposed to extreme testing throughout multiple on-track events.

The goldRush Rally was the impeccable place to platform the reliability of the 430-horsepower air-cooled 400R. While traveling across the U.S., it experienced 110-degree weather in the Southwest and major rainstorms in the Midwest.

During the event, the vehicle performed tremendously during its travel according to our sources. It partook in many track events in destinations such as the Brickyard in Detroit and the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The vehicle complemented many of the world’s fastest modern supercars without requiring any maintenance.

The 400R was steered by Chad Phelps, an enthusiastic Porsche fanatic and collector with a surplus of HDPE and track day experience. Phelps has owned over 100 Porsche vehicles, mainly air-cooled classics and ultra-performance models.

Gunther Werks tapped him specifically because of his expertise and skills on the road with Porsche. Phelps seemed extremely impressed by the 400R.

“The power is very linear, progressive and predictable while maintaining the ability to coerce your body into the seat back. There’s truly no other motor like it in the world,” said Phelps in a statement.

Peter Nam, the founder of Gunther Werks discussed how proud he is with the new 400R.

“At Gunther Werks, we designed the 400R to be a true driver’s car. In doing so, it needed to be able to handle real-world conditions so owners can do just that, drive them whenever they feel,” Nam said.

Check out a photo gallery from the 2018 goldRush Rally event and the cities the 400R stopped for selfies.