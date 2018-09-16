25th Anniversary Groupe Car Club Picnic and Car Show Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, California — After spending an interesting morning at the zoo with a troop of kids (six of my nieces and nephews) we went out for pizza, which I thought would be our final stop and I’d return them home. Oddly though, all those carbs had an inverse effect in that the brood showed no hint of calling it a day.

The kids refused to be returned to their parents and implored me to take them to the park. When they could not agree on a park I intervened and suggested we go to Beach Park because it was nearby and had something for everyone with a skate-park, playground, and even the Kern River flows through it. What we thought would be an evening of kicking a soccer ball around, shooting hoops, and swinging on swings turned out to be way cooler.

Best of Show Motorcycle: 2006 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

To our complete surprise we stumbled upon a lowrider car show that was midway through and the kids couldn’t wait to unbuckle their seat belts to admire all the colorful art on wheels. The 25th anniversary event taking place was the annual picnic and car show appreciation by Groupe Car Club of Bakersfield.

One perk of coming from a large family as I do (16 siblings in total to be exact) is that you may run into a relative when you return home to visit and coincidentally I ran into my older sister. Her husband won Best of Show for his bad to the bone customized 2006 Harley-Davidson Road Glide. Here is a colossal photo gallery of all the cool cars from Groupe’s annual gathering I hope you enjoy them as much as the kids did.