Greetings from Neptune’s Net 2018

MALIBU, California — On most weekends you can expect to find plenty of bikers hogging the front parking spaces outside of Neptune’s Net, a well-trodden Pacific Coast Highway greasy spoon.

If you venture to its back parking lot and pay $5 bucks to park, you can count on seeing at least a dozen or more classic cars on any given Sunday.

This past Labor Day weekend, I snapped a couple of photos of the Vintage Japanese Motor Union’s “End of Summer Neptune’s Net Cruise.” The ragtag car club collection included a handful of early ’70s Mazda RX-2s, RX-3s, a couple of first generation RX-7s, and a pocketful of assorted Toyotas and Datsuns.

The Toyota clan included a well-worn first gen Supra in black and a silver 1985 Celica GT-S, the last year for rear-wheel fun before the fourth-generation front-wheel drive models.

The Japanese club car started the day early in Pasadena, California with some drivers coming in from as far away as Ontario, and ended on PCH at Neptune’s Net before noon.

“We are a collective group of distinguished gentlemen who enjoy all things automotive related. Though we tend to lean towards the nostalgic smog exempt vintage Japanese cars, we can appreciate good taste and craftsmanship,” says the club’s Facebook page.

If you want to know more about these “Nostalgic Japanese whips in sunny Southern California” check out their website and maybe you can join the club’s next big run.

Vintage rotary-powered machines are always welcome.