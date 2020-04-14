Today's Cars Designed Years Ago, and Other Top Automobile Stories You May Have Missed
Catch up on some of our best automotive content of the past 12 months.
Not to toot our own horns, but we pride ourselves on producing some of the best automotive content on the planet, and we come up with some pretty interesting ideas. But in today's infinite-scrolling, always-on world, even the awesome stuff can blend into the noise—so we dug back through our archives and chose a collection of some of the most interesting things we've published during the past year. Take the time to catch up or just to refresh your memory, and we promise you'll be entertained.
We take a fanciful trip down "What If?" Lane with these imaginings of modern cars seen through the lens of classic design, penned by artist Ruben Ooms.
This video of racing driver and Automobile contributor Andy Pilgrim getting repeated calls from OnStar during a hot lap is downright hysterical—for us to watch, anyway. Sorry, Andy. Notice how his pace barely falls off, though.
We won't spoil the surprise, but we will tease it: There's a unexpected entry on this list.
"Fast and Furious" actor Paul Walker is gone, but he's definitely not forgotten, especially in the world of cars, where his influence extended well beyond the movie franchise. We were fortunate enough to get an inside look at Walker's amazing car collection.
We endeavor to tell the tales of some female Porsche enthusiasts to show that the love of cars isn't exclusively a male affliction. That's obvious, of course, but you might not know it from a sampling of mainstream car content.
We feel bad for these guys, who were just doing what comes naturally when you have a pair of sports cars. Wait, no we don't. Take it to the track, especially when you work for the company that makes the car!
You wanted a list. We made you that list.
The Dodge Viper is a true legend. This is the car that started it, and the tale of its trip to auction.
A typical barn find has just one piece of previously hidden treasure. An amazing barn find might have three or four. This barn find features no fewer than 200 collector cars. Barnstravaganza!
Ford's answer to the Plymouth Superbird and the Dodge Daytona never saw production, but it did exist. Here are the details.
What can I say, maybe I should get my eyes checked. Or maybe—just maybe—I'm onto something, and so is Tesla.
Yes, really, it's called the Nugget. It's as cute and dorky as it sounds. It's also pretty awesome.
Compact but spacious, easy to tow, and deliciously vintage-looking—what's not to love about these camping trailers? We know you love camping and campers, so go on, then.