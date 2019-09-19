In this humble writer's eyes, the Goodwood Revival is it as far as automotive events are concerned. There genuinely isn't anything else like it on the planet; for three days, droves of enthusiasts descend on the wonderful Goodwood Motor Circuit, most dressed in period-correct pre-1970s clothing. It's a weekend of racing, cosplay, and general Britishness that gives those lucky enough to attend an unfiltered chance to see some incredibly special cars in something like the environment they were originally run in.

As part of the festivities, a nearby field is packed close to overflowing with spectator's vintage cars. I cannot overstate the breadth of both amount and variety; between clusters of vintage Ferraris, British esoterica, and more E-Types than you can ever imagine, there's enough to keep you occupied for hours. We struggled to capture the essence of the classic lot, but I picked a few of my favorites. Check 'em out below.

Bristol 411 Series III

This seems as good a place to start as any. Bristol is one of the most enigmatic and impenetrable brands in all of autodom, and for good reason. For one, longtime head honcho Tony Crook expressly forbade any media access to his cars, and prospective customers were unlikely to score a test drive without putting down a sizable deposit first. Once you did manage to secure an allotment, you were faced with a price tag that dwarfed those hanging from the mirrors of contemporary Rolls-Royces.

As a result, available information on variants, year-to-year changes, and powertrain differences are difficult to track down, especially in the States, where these cars number in the tens, if that. A cursory search informed that this is a Bristol 411 Series III, a Chrysler-engined coupe that used its 6.3-liter V-8 to muscle down British highways and was specifically designed with a narrow body for ease of navigating London.

1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air

Surprisingly, there was a fair share of Americana strewn about the field. I guess that makes sense, considering Triumphs, MGs, and Jaguars likely aren't go-to cars for Brits intent on standing out. Still, it was jarring to see a bright-yellow '57 Chevy sitting next to a UKDM Triumph and 1960s Ford Escort. Bonus points for the color-matched steelies on the rear, as well as the collection of go-fast stickers.

Triumph 2000 Mk2 Estate

Another one rarely seen on our roads. This beautiful forest green wagon—its parking situation made a full shot difficult to accomplish—is a shining example of the popular and very handsome Triumph 2000 family. They made a dizzying amount of variants, but I think this Mk2 Estate from the '70s is one of the sharpest.

Alvis Three Litre Series

Before finding multiple scattered around Goodwood's field, it had been quite some time since I had seen Alvis's distinct red triangle badge. The clean, elegant lines of the Alvis Three Litre were well contrasted by the bright yellow paint, an interesting and irreverent choice for the upright British marquee.

MG RV8 GT

Yes, yes—MG never officially turned its final V-8-powered RV8 roadster into a coupe, but an endeavoring enthusiast created a reasonable facsimile of what that might look like. This beautiful blue coupe started life as a 1972 MGB GT, and with copious coachwork, was transformed into an excellent representation of what could have been. Given the extensive exterior modifications, I'd reckon that 3.9-liter Rover V-8 is far from stock, but if it were untouched, 190 horsepower and a zero-to-60 time in the high-five-second range are both on tap.

NSU 1000 TT

Talk about uncommon. Before acquisition and subsequent discontinuation by Volkswagen in 1969, NSU had a reputation for small, strange, engineering-forward cars. The Prinz was one of its primary offerings, packing a rear-mounted 1.0- to 1.2-liter air-cooled four-cylinder in the later 1000 TT variant. The Prinz was especially popular with weekend racers, and it looks like this TT was modified with that in mind. Sometimes, modern modifications don't always work with vintage aesthetics, but the minilite-style wheels and fat fender flares look proper.

Range Rover Classic Two-Door

Every year, these classic Ranges look better and better. Interest in and values of vintage SUVs continue to rise, and these Range Rovers are at the forefront of that wave. Well-kept examples are changing hands for eye-watering sums, and for good reason: They offer rugged capabilities, a Rover V-8, perfect proportions, and beautiful interior.