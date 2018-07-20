Gooding & Company Announces Custom-Bodied Maseratis, Ferraris for Pebble Beach Auction

It’s a race to the top at the Monterey Car Week auctions this year, with the stakes growing by the week. Gooding & Company has just announced four more star cars for its 2018 Pebble Beach sale, each one a custom-bodied Italian.

The first of the group is a 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider, estimated to fetch somewhere between $5.5 and $6.5 million on auction day. Originally commissioned by the owner of Rome’s official Maserati dealership, this car takes a chassis and powertrain combo that was designed for racing, and adds an elegant road car body styled by then Torino-based design firm Carrozzeria Frua. Under the hood, the Maserati has a 2.0-liter, twin-cam, inline-six-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The car has been shown at the 1964 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and won Best-in-Class at the 2010 Villa d’Este concours along with the People’s Choice award at the same show, following its restoration.

If coupes are more to your liking, how about a 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta with aluminum coachwork by Zagato? Just 60 A6G/54 chassis were built and this car, the 17th off the line, was treated to this special coachwork with Zagato’s traditional “double bubble” roofline. It was raced at the 1956 Mille Miglia and the 1957 Trieste-Opicina Hillclimb, among other period events, and following its racing days was rebodied again by Zagato in 1958, keeping the classic roof design. This car was shown at Pebble Beach twice in the past decade, and at The Quail in 2010. The pre-sale estimate is $4.3 million to $4.6 million.

Another coupe, a 1967 Ferrari GTC Speciale, is also part of the Gooding offerings this year. This car is one of four built with special Pininfarina bodywork, with a curved rear windscreen replacing the standard GTC’s more conventional item, along with other styling traits that would foreshadow the upcoming 365 GT range of cars, such as the Kamm-style tail and sharper features. This car was shown at the Pininfarina stand at the 1967 Geneva Motor Show before passing to its first owner, an American heart surgeon. It was restored in 1991 by a new owner and is said to have been out of public eye since its last showing in 1992. If it’s to your taste, Gooding recommends you be prepared to spend $3.3 million to $3.8 million to park this 330 GTC Speciale in your garage.

Last but certainly not least, Gooding & Company is offering the 1966 Ferrari Dino Berlinetta GT concept car that was shown at the 1966 Torino Motor Show. An evolution of the first Pininfarina Dino prototype, the Dino Berlinetta Speciale, this Dino Berlinetta GT concept presents a clearer, more practical vision of the 206/246 GT series of Dino road cars that would come just a couple short years later. Powered by the Dino V-6 engine, mounted longitudinally in this concept unlike the transverse mounting of the production cars, there are several styling features that the production versions did not receive, such as the metal strake across the classic side air intakes. The car has been part of a private collection the past quarter-century, and is certainly dying to make its debut at some of the world’s finest shows. Make sure you keep a spare $2 million to $3 million on hand if you’re interested.

Gooding & Company’s 2018 Pebble Beach auction will be held August 24 and 25, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California, coinciding with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Monterey Car Week.