The GMC MotorHome is a legend, and it deserves its reputation as an industry-shocking, well-conceived RV for folks serious about their leisure time. And probably their leisure suits, too, as the MotorHome dropped in 1972 and was built through 1978. It was the only RV to be built and designed completely by a major automaker, and it wasn't just good-looking—and remains so in a retro-nerdy kind of way—it was also relatively innovative.

See all 13 photos See all 13 photos

The lightweight body was made of aluminum and fiberglass, mounted on top of a rigid but very low frame. That's because the GMC didn't need a rear driveshaft or differential, since it utilized the Unified Power Package from the Oldsmobile Toronado. Yup, this sucker packs a V-8 and front-wheel drive. Early ones got the larger 455-cubic-inch motor from Oldsmobile, and that's what this 1975 model you're looking at is rocking.

See all 13 photos See all 13 photos

What this doesn't have is the 1970s-tastic interior that most MotorHomes had. Think shag carpet, velour upholstery, dark wood, and crazy earth-tone fabric patterns. Well, that's all gone, and instead this one has a cavernous rear compartment lined with marine-grade plywood. It's been gutted to perform car-hauling duties, and it's probably one of the more specialized MotorHomes around. It's also for sale at the time of this writing on Bring a Trailer, where it's featured more for its uniqueness than its condition. It's cool, but it's not in perfect shape.