Someone Turned an Iconic GMC Motorhome Into a Sweet Car Hauler
The innovative FWD motorhome loses its sweet ‘70s insides but gains car-moving powers.
The GMC MotorHome is a legend, and it deserves its reputation as an industry-shocking, well-conceived RV for folks serious about their leisure time. And probably their leisure suits, too, as the MotorHome dropped in 1972 and was built through 1978. It was the only RV to be built and designed completely by a major automaker, and it wasn't just good-looking—and remains so in a retro-nerdy kind of way—it was also relatively innovative.
The lightweight body was made of aluminum and fiberglass, mounted on top of a rigid but very low frame. That's because the GMC didn't need a rear driveshaft or differential, since it utilized the Unified Power Package from the Oldsmobile Toronado. Yup, this sucker packs a V-8 and front-wheel drive. Early ones got the larger 455-cubic-inch motor from Oldsmobile, and that's what this 1975 model you're looking at is rocking.
What this doesn't have is the 1970s-tastic interior that most MotorHomes had. Think shag carpet, velour upholstery, dark wood, and crazy earth-tone fabric patterns. Well, that's all gone, and instead this one has a cavernous rear compartment lined with marine-grade plywood. It's been gutted to perform car-hauling duties, and it's probably one of the more specialized MotorHomes around. It's also for sale at the time of this writing on Bring a Trailer, where it's featured more for its uniqueness than its condition. It's cool, but it's not in perfect shape.
The rear track has been widened to allow an uninterrupted interior space. In fact, there isn't even a bulkhead between the car compartment and the front two seats—which may be something that concerns you, or perhaps it doesn't. Watching the rear open electrically and swallow a car looks like something out of a spy flick, or maybe a strange episode of Knight Rider where someone steals KITT or something. You can watch the seller load a Jaguar in the video above. The low floor and integrated ramps make it look easy, for those who are more interested in moving cars than lounging inside.
Read More
The Oldsmobile 442 Played the Role of Luxury Muscle Car
The 1975-1980 Oldsmobile Starfire was GM Badge Engineering at its Malaise-iest
Rare Find: 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass S W-31