General Motors is officially delaying the unveiling of the GMC Hummer EV, though it says the Ultium battery electric-powered off-road pickup truck and sport/utility models are still scheduled to go on sale in fall of 2021, as 2022 models. The GMC Hummer's Super Bowl LIV commercial announced a May 20 date for its premiere, but that date is off indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official unveiling will be held in the future at an appropriate place and time, GM says.

GMC Wednesday released a teaser video of the Hummer EV pickup, showing off the truck with its lift-off roof panels removed. The new model was revealed along with future Cadillac, Buick, and Chevrolet EVs at GM's EV Day in early March to investment analysts and journalists, though no photography was allowed.

The new GM EV models will use a shared "skateboard"-type platform allowing various locations for the motors, front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive, using the company's Ultium battery pouches in vertical stacks of six, eight, 10 or 12 modules. The modules can be doubled-up on top of each other in tall SUVs and trucks, without affecting interior space.