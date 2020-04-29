GMC Hummer EV Unveiling Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
But we get get a brief look at its removable roof panels in a teaser video.
General Motors is officially delaying the unveiling of the GMC Hummer EV, though it says the Ultium battery electric-powered off-road pickup truck and sport/utility models are still scheduled to go on sale in fall of 2021, as 2022 models. The GMC Hummer's Super Bowl LIV commercial announced a May 20 date for its premiere, but that date is off indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The official unveiling will be held in the future at an appropriate place and time, GM says.
GMC Wednesday released a teaser video of the Hummer EV pickup, showing off the truck with its lift-off roof panels removed. The new model was revealed along with future Cadillac, Buick, and Chevrolet EVs at GM's EV Day in early March to investment analysts and journalists, though no photography was allowed.
The new GM EV models will use a shared "skateboard"-type platform allowing various locations for the motors, front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive, using the company's Ultium battery pouches in vertical stacks of six, eight, 10 or 12 modules. The modules can be doubled-up on top of each other in tall SUVs and trucks, without affecting interior space.
The GMC Hummer EV will be powered by 24 Ultium modules powering three motors and all wheels, for 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. GMC claims a 3.0-second 0-60 mph time and a high level of offroad capability for the Hummer EVs. GM claims the Ultium batteries will have a maximum range of more than 400 miles, and the company is working to reduce cost from a current $145 per kilowatt-hour, to less than $100.