Buick debuted the Enspire SUV concept earlier this year, but it was unclear if the model would ever make it to production. A new U.S. trademark filing reveals that at least the use of the nameplate is a possibility.
GM has requested to trademark “Enspire” in the category of “automobiles, excluding motor homes.” Although that’s no guarantee Buick will end up making a vehicle with this name, the filing indicates the automaker wants to keep the option open, at least. The name would fit with Buick’s other SUVs, which include Encore, Envision, and Enclave.
Revealed at the Beijing auto show in April, the Buick Enspire concept featured an all-electric powertrain good for 550 horsepower. It’s unclear if a future production vehicle with the name would have the same setup. We do know GM is planning a big push in the EV space over the next several years, and that in 2021 it will introduce a new EV platform that will eventually underpin at least 11 vehicles.
Meanwhile, GM has also filed to trademark “Envoy,” possibly indicating a GMC sibling for the new-generation Chevrolet Blazer. GMC discontinued the previous Envoy after the 2009 model year.
