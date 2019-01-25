Electric pickup trucks are coming, of that you can have no doubt. Tesla and Rivian have announced plans for an electric pickup, and Ford has also confirmed it will build an electric version of the F-150 at some point. Now, it looks like GMC might be joining the race.

A senior executive at GMC said an electric truck is possible. “Certainly, it’s something we’re considering,” Duncan Aldred, vice president of GMC, told the Detroit Bureau.

When it comes to electric trucks, all eyes are on the Rivian R1T, which debuted at the Los Angeles auto show in November. The model is expected to deliver more than 400 miles of range with the largest battery. Tesla has not yet detailed its pickup, but CEO Elon Musk has said it will arrive right after the Model Y small utility (whenever that is exactly). Ford has provided no clues as to when its all-electric F-150 will come out, but we expect it won’t be until at least 2021 and the next-generation F-series.

It’s also unclear when GM could introduce its potential electric truck (or trucks, as a Chevy version would be a near certainty). It’s possible that GM is only making the statement to stem potential criticism for not keeping pace with Ford, to say nothing of the other EV truck upstarts, but there’s a chance the model arrives sooner than you might think. GM is preparing a new electric architecture expected to arrive by 2021; a Cadillac will be the first vehicle to sit on the new platform, and a new EV SUV from that brand has already been teased. By 2023, GM wants to introduce at least 20 new electric vehicles, and it makes some sense for a workhorse to be among them.