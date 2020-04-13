The GMC Chevette is the GMC Sedan You Never Knew Existed

There's no photoshop trickery here—that red GMC badge on the snout of that dowdy little sedan is as legit as the one found on the new Yukon. For those who aren't fiercely rubbing their eyes in astonishment, understand that the GMC badge historically has been only affixed to trucks, SUVs, vans, and, occasionally, utes throughout its 108-year history, so seeing those three letters on a sedan is akin to finding Ferrari's Cavallino Rampante emblazoned on the tailgate of a pickup truck.

It's legit, but reality can be so disappointing, as despite looking like something that survived a trip through an alternate reality wormhole, this is nothing more than a classic case of a GM badge swap. Between 1992 and 1995, General Motors do Brasil waived brand tradition for a GMC-badged Chevette aimed squarely at the Argentinian market, based on the popular and prolific T-platform.

This is just one of many weirdo badge swaps on the aforementioned T-platform. Ever heard of the Aymesa Condor or the Chevrolet San Remo? Those were T-platforms for the Ecuadorian market. How about the Saehan Bird or the Daewoo Maepsy? South Korean Chevettes. The Grumett Color? That's Uruguay's T-platform derivative.

In the U.S., picking a GMC over an equivalent Chevy usually means more leather, more chrome, flashier trim, and additional standard features, but you can forget all that with the GMC Chevette. This is nothing more than a branding exercise, though much like current GMC trucks, you could option a diesel engine, an oil-burning four-cylinder alternative to the standard 1.6-liter gas four-cylinder.

Somehow, it gets weirder. The only reason this car exists in the first place is the result of an agreement between Renault of Argentina building and selling Chevrolet-badged Renault Trafic vans in Brazil in return for allowing General Motors do Brasil to sell Chevettes in Argentina. As a result, the GMC Chevette was sold in both Chevrolet and Renault dealers. After all these crossed wires, you could still buy a Chevette pickup truck variant in Argentina, branded as a Chevrolet 500.

