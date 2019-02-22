Cadillac CT6 and Chevy Impala Aren’t Dead Yet: GM Extends Production to 2020

General Motors will extend production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 at its Detroit-Hamtramck facility through January 2020. The models were originally scheduled to end their run at the plant this June.

“We are balancing production timing while continuing the availability of Cadillac advanced technology features currently included in the CT6-V, the Blackwing twin-turbo V-8 and Super Cruise,” GM said in a statement today.

Cadillac sold out of the limited-edition, Blackwing-powered CT6-V within hours of opening the order books earlier this year. In that model, the V-8 is good for 550 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, and Cadillac is gearing up to offer a detuned version of this engine in the CT6 Platinum with a still-healthy 500 horses and 553 lb-ft.

General Motors announced last November that it would cease production at five plants in 2019, including Detroit-Hamtramck. In total, the plans included three U.S. assembly plants and two outside the U.S. In addition to the Impala and CT6, the Detroit-Hamtramck facility makes the Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Volt. Or at least it did until a few days ago. Production on these two models ended on February 15, a GM spokesman told The Detroit News.

Cadillac told us in January that it’s working to keep the CT6 on the market despite the plant restructuring plan. If the automaker can’t keep Hamtramck open, assembly could shift to another plant such as the facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, which makes the XT5 and XT6 crossovers.

Source: GM, Reuters