As Cadillac prepares to unveil its new Lyriq battery-electric sport/utility vehicle August 6 and GMC plans a fall unveil of its Hummer EV a year ahead of production, the two brands' parent company General Motors has partnered with EVgo to triple its number of fast-chargers across the nation with 2,700 new units.

GM and EVgo have identified 40 metropolitan areas across the country in need of better fast-charging infrastructure. EVgo has previously announced it will power its chargers with renewable energy.

"We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a prepared statement. "We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable fast charging."

The first of the new stations will open in early 2021, with each station offering charging for at least four electric vehicles at once. The stations will be located in highly visible areas in both cities and suburbs, including access for renters and apartment dwellers who do not have at-home stations.

GM and EVgo plan for fast-charging stations in locations like grocery stores, retail shopping and entertainment centers, and other public spaces where EV drivers can quick-charge their vehicles in 15 to 30 minutes while running errands. The plan to add 2,700 new chargers by 2025 will add to EVgo's 1,350 chargers in 800 existing stations across the United States.

GM has announced it will add 20 new EV models to the market by 2023, noted EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi, who in a press conference prior to the joint announcement called for new federal incentives to help consumers pay for EVs, and to help charging station providers like hers build the infrastructure. In an event last March, GM unveiled its new Ultium battery-electric vehicle platform, which can accommodate front-, rear-, all- or four-wheel-drive. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between GM and LG Chem, will make the batteries for the new platform at a factory in Ohio.

Ahead of the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EVs will be a new version of the Chevrolet Bolt, called the Bolt EUV, which goes on sale in 2021.