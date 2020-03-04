GM Has a Plan to Make Owning an EV Easier for Its Employees

Henry Ford famously made it easier for his own factory workers to buy a new Model T when he raised their wages to $5 per day. Now, 106 years later, General Motors is implementing a modern-day version of that tactic in an attempt to make it easier for its employees to buy and own electric cars and trucks.

GM, which has committed to renewable energy at all its U.S. operations by 2030, and in all global operations by 2040, says it will triple the number of charging outlets on its parking lots by adding 3,500 plugs to its facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Doing the math, that comes to more than 4,660 outlets once all are installed, which means there are about 1,160 such outlets in GM parking lots and garages today. The company will start installing the additional charging stations by the end of this year, as GM expands its electric-vehicle lineup in earnest.

"Charging infrastructure is crucial to wider acceptance of EVs, and we'll continue to do everything we can to improve it, both for our employees and for all customers," said GM president Mark Reuss in a press release. "We encourage other companies to do likewise." Tesla touts 1,870 Supercharger stations with a total of 16,585 Supercharger plugs in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Of course, the Superchargers work on a non-standard plug design that is exclusive to Tesla.

GM says that while workplace charging is a "primary source for many EV drivers," 900,000 of 1 million EV drivers are not able to charge their vehicles at work. Lack of such infrastructure in apartment and condominium garages often makes it impractical for urban customers, a prime consumer EV target, to charge their cars and trucks.

For now, the GM facility charging stations serve primarily its employees who drive Chevrolet Bolt EVs and the discontinued Chevy Volt extended-range electric cars.