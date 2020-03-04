GM's Electric Future: Hand-Built Cadillac Celestiq EV Sedan Announced as Flagship

WARREN, Michigan—General Motors hopes to restore its luxury brand's former glory with the Cadillac Celestiq electric vehicle, a long, low, sleek hatchback sedan with 2+2 seating, to be handbuilt in a local assembly plant, using the automaker's new Ultium batteries and flexible global platform.

The Celestiq uses Cadillac's emerging Escala-inspired design language with thin vertical LED daytime running lamps surrounding a CT4/CT5-style grille-less nose, organic "fuselage" side surfacing that references Bill Mitchell-era GM design, and c-style taillamps that will make their debut on the midsize Lyriq two-row luxury EV SUV expected to launch by 2022. The taillamps are a new Cadillac feature, extending from the back of the c-pillar along the lower edge of the rear quarter windows to just under the rear glass.

The Cadillac Celestiq and Lyriq are two of 10 new EV models GM CEO Mary Barra and president Mark Reuss say will be produced as an adjunct to a previous promise of 20 new EVs by 2023. This promised EV onslaught, which includes two new versions of the Chevrolet Bolt, and two Ariv e-bikes sold in Belgium and The Netherlands only, will hit the market by 2025, toward the corporate goal of selling 1 million battery-electric vehicles globally by 2030.

"Everything you see today, including every vehicle, is real … " Barra said, later adding, "the team will continually work to improve chemistries and development processes with our Ultium system that will drive down costs even lower as our program moves forward."

Though it's far too early for GM to reveal price, the studio model of the car was accompanied by a table filled with rare and high-end material samples from which well-heeled customers can choose to customize their EV sedan.

Asked after the presentation why Cadillac would produce a hand-built EV sedan, Reuss replied, "Do you think the Cadillac brand is in good shape? … Like everything else you've seen today, we're going to build this car."

While automakers never talk about pricing this far ahead of a future product's launch, it's apparent the Celestiq is designed to start at a price north of the most well-equipped Cadillac CT6s, which retailed for just more than $100,000.

GM also showed clay models of two GMC Hummers, which join the AT4 and Denali as high-end vehicles, in this case capable of Jeep Wrangler-like off-road capabilities. The two Hummers on display were a long-wheelbase SUT, or sport-utility truck, which was teased in a commercial during February's NFL Super Bowl LIV, and a short-wheelbase SUV. Both feature the Super Bowl commercial's lit-up update of the early 2000 Hummer grille, with boxy flared front and rear fenders, but no fake helicopter cable hooks on the hoods. The GMC Hummer SUT will come with a targa top not unlike the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme and Pontiac Firebird t-tops of the '70s, with removable panels over the front and rear seats, and a B-pillar roll hoop with a horizontal bar connecting it to the C-pillar structure. The roof panels fit in the front "trunk."

The GMC Hummers are rated for 1,000 horsepower, with GM's new battery pouches feeding one front and two rear electric motors, to which the torque may be manipulated in infinite ways in order to provide ultra-capable rock climbing, according to Adam Kwiatkowski, GM's chief of global electric power systems.

The Ultium battery system, which is GM's first in-house battery pack—though it was designed in a joint venture with longtime partner LG Chem—can be arranged in single stacks of six, eight, 10, or 12 modules. The GMC Hummers and other tall, large vehicles with heavy power needs will double-stack them, for up to 24 stacks. Power from this modular system ranges from 50-200 kilowatt-hours, with a GM-estimated range of up to 400 miles on a single charge and 0-60-mph sprints as low as 3 seconds.

In addition to a single battery cell design that can be scaled to different sizes and types of vehicles, all the new EV models after the updated Chevrolet Bolt will be on a new, flexible platform that can accommodate front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive. The single EV platform/single battery cell design is key to Barra's commitment to produce the new models at a profit, a tall order considering the powertrain technology. In addition, to further cut costs, GM has reduced the amount of cobalt and nickel used in its new cells, and is working to eliminate these two materials from its battery chemistry altogether.

The other six future GM EVs on display (though unfortunately, like these first four, not available for photography) were:

A clay model of a big, three-row Cadillac SUV that use the same large version of the flexible EV architecture as the two GMC Hummers. This model, which was badged as an Escalade in an accompanying video that also previewed an electric Chevrolet Silverado, also combines the Escala-style nose and the new c-pillar-to-rear-deck taillamps. Like the Hummers, it would be powered by one front motor and two rear motors.

Chevrolet Blazer EV

GM did not badge this clay model a Blazer, though the two-row midsize SUV is designed to replace or accompany it. The interior even features the Camaro-style round HVAC vents of the Blazer. The exterior has coke-bottle side surfacing with side-marker lamps integrated into the rear edge of the front fender flares, close to the front doors. The nose, which like all EV models here has no conventional grille, is an update of the current Chevy look exemplified by the Blazer and Equinox.

Buick Midsize SUV

Next to the Chevy Blazer-like EV, GM displayed a Buick version on the same size flexible architecture, a two-row midsize vehicle with more subtle styling. The tall, pointy steel (not chrome) nose and thin LED headlamps over a black lower fascia is somewhat reminiscent of the Porsche Macan/Cayenne.

Buick Midsize CUV "Coupe"

This model is visually similar to the midsize SUV, on the same wheelbase, though the daylight opening is sleeker and more "four-door coupe-like" than its sibling.

2021 Chevrolet Bolt

The venerable everyperson's EV got a powertrain update for 2020, with EPA range up 21 miles to 259. For 2021 it gets a facelift, with new front and rear fascias and upgraded interiors, including seats.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

This is a longer version of the updated 2021 Bolt, with about 3 inches more wheelbase and 5 more inches in overall length. The Bolt EUV will be the first non-Cadillac GM model to be offered with Super Cruise automated driving, followed by conventional internal combustion-powered full-size Chevy and GMC trucks and SUVs.

GM has added about 70,000 miles of mapped North American roads to the Super Cruise system. This includes some rural "trunk" roads in addition to freeways. These are divided into two- and four-lane roads with some intersections along the way. Starting with the upcoming 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GM added a hands-off lane-changing feature to Super Cruise.

Most of the Ultium-powered EVs, which include the eight future models that are not Chevy Bolts (which get their 2021 model year update on the current car's platform) have been designed for 200-kilowatt DC fast-charging capability, though the trucks with double-stacked 800-volt battery packs will have 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability.

GM says Chevy, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac all will launch new EVs beginning this year, though Reuss says not all of these models will be offered in the U.S. first. The automaker's extensive investment in EV technology, pegged at $20 billion between this year and 2025, relies on the giant corporation's ability to lower the cost of the technology, currently about $135 per kilowatt-hour, to less than $100 per kilowatt-hour.

