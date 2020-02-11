Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus vs. Toyota, Aston Martin, and ByKolles just doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well as "Ford vs. Ferrari." Still, if all goes to plan for SCG founder James Glickenhaus, then future moviegoers may someday watch his company's 007 race car fight off that competition for the top spot at next year's running of the famed Le Mans 24-hour endurance race.

Designed to compete in the World Endurance Championship's upcoming Hypercar class (which, as of now, also consists of vehicles built by the aforementioned outfits of Toyota, Aston Martin, and ByKolles), the Glickenhaus 007 promises to deliver 30 continuous hours of maximum performance from its 840-hp twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine. That sort of engineering and flat-out capability comes at a cost, though: The 2,425-pound race car stickers for approximately $2.2 million.

Of course, much of the 007's performance capabilities are theoretical at this point, as SCG won't complete the car's engineering until June. The company then plans to assemble the vehicle's subsystems in July and completely build one in August. Due to this, the car won't see its first run on the track until September. Nevertheless, this isn't SCG's first rodeo and the small automaker has built enough high-performance vehicles within the last few years that we don't doubt its ability to have the 007 ready in time to compete in the 2020/2021 WEC season.

Actually succeeding in competition is a different task altogether, however. There's a lot of hype surrounding the WEC's Hypercar class (no pun intended), and the Glickenhaus 007 so far lives up to its billing as a tangible link between the track and the street—but how it survives the former will come into clearer focus by next June, when we'll see if the American-made race car's finish at Le Mans brings with it a story that's worthy of making it onto the big screen.