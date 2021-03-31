Genesis X Concept Is a Luxury-Lined Electric Coupe

A Genesis electric vehicle? Oh, it's coming, don't you worry. While Hyundai Motor Company's already revealed the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 battery electric vehicles, the Korean company continues to play its nascent luxury marque's production BEV plans closer to the chest. Still, Genesis is due to debut such a model in the next few years. We've yet to get any official details as to what form the first Genesis EV might take, but we think the electric Genesis X concept is a great place to start.

Genesis bills its fifth concept as an "EV-based GT," which is how we know there's hypothetically nothing but wires and motors underneath the X's svelte matte skin. We say hypothetical, as the automaker abstains from even hinting at the Genesis X's potential; we're not privy to the concept's real or theoretical range, charge time, battery size, or powertrain details.

We don't even know if this heralds a production-bound EV GT from Genesis, though we'd be surprised if there wasn't. This isn't the brand's first sleek two-door EV GT concept, as Genesis revealed the Essentia a few years ago. That 2018 stunner was more disco volante than we've come to expect from any car emerging from South Korea, but the intentions of Genesis were made clear the following year at the Essentia's second debut at Villa d'Este, where news of potential production plans for the car, with either all-electric or hydrogen propulsion options, circulated.

So, the Genesis X might be the watered-down EV GT offshoot of the Essentia's original moonshot. Really, it presents itself as a stunning, dramatized two-door interpretation of the current 2021 Genesis G80. With moderate revisions to the center-lock wheels, windows, and traditional mirrors in place of the concept's side-view cameras, we could see this being a shoo-in for the factory floor. We sure hope so, because this latest coupe is a verified visual stunner. Genesis Global Design head honcho SangYup Lee describes the coupe as "the ultimate vision of Athletic Elegance, the inherent design language of Genesis," pointing to the "signature Two Lines theme" as one of the key stylistic takeaways from this study.

Cutting through the corporatespeak, expect future Genesis products to pull inspiration from this concept, particularly the signature two-line motif that appears on multiple areas. The dual headlight lines, which extend through and past the front wheel arch, serve as the most dramatic use of the motif. Seeing as current Genesis products already incorporate dual-line headlights, it wouldn't be surprising to see the headlight design of the Genesis X reach future models from the luxury brand.

You can bank on the little details diffusing to future Genesis products. Brand reps all but confirmed the new sunken, bottom-mounted front crest will make it to production, along with the two-line motif of the rear quarter window. There's also a bit of "now" about the X; the concept's shield grille and swept-back profile are things we already see on the latest-gen cars.

Dig the color? Genesis says the Lençóis Blue was inspired by the seasonal lagoons of Brazil's Maranhenses National Park. The requisite nature theme highlights the X's focus on sustainability. Aside from the obvious greenery of an electric powertrain, the interior puts a big focus on upcycled materials, incorporating a woven fabric material developed from scraps of leather leftover from regular production vehicles.

The interior is almost—almost—as striking as the X's exterior duds. Contrasting seat colors for the driver and passenger are one of the most noticeable design flourishes, as is the sculptural treatment of the driver's side dash binnacle that melds with the floating center console. Mounted on that center console is what Genesis calls the "Crystal Sphere Electronic Shift Lever" that flips over to reveal a faceted crystal cap when not in use.