Aston Martin DB6 Sells for Over $250K After Collecting Dust for 30 Years

It turns out some of the coolest classic cars aren't just hidden in barns. Take this 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage that spent approximately three decades sitting in a garage and sold for approximately $258,000 at RM Sotheby's online-only Open Roads, April auction.

Despite its somewhat ragged condition, this DB6 still retains its original engine and red-over-black exterior and interior color combination. The powerplant parked under this car's hood is no ordinary DB6 unit, either. This DB6 is reportedly one of just 71 factory-built Vantage models, which turned up the wick on the sports car's 4.0-liter I-6 engine, boosting power from 282 hp to 325. And that's on top of the fact this particular DB6 is a later Mk II model, which means its five-speed gearbox benefits from a heftier clutch and its three-spoke steering wheel connects to a standard power-assist setup.