BMW caused a stir with its Concept 4 for one reason: The car's gigantic kidney grilles were as obvious as there are polarizing, leaving many BMW fans conflicted about this potential direction for the upcoming 4 Series revamp. Now, though, an image of Bavaria's newest race car seems to further verify that the future BMW M4 will wear the concept's gaping grille.

Are you ready? I don't think I'm ready.

Ready or not, the single teaser image of the track-only BMW M4 GT3 shows a car with distinct similarities to the Concept 4, most notable of which is that grille. Its two bold openings are clearly apparent, even through the heavy shadows. Flanking those are slim, wide headlights similar to the concept car, plus a plethora of aerodynamic ducts and vents.

The M4 GT3 will begin its racing campaigns in 2022, with power supplied by the new S58 engine. That twin-turbo 3.0-liter I-6 is currently deployed in the X3M and X4M, where it makes 503 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque in Competition trim. The infamous grille will provide this engine with airflow in the future M4 road car.

BMW is known to stay true to its concepts, and there's a precedent for BMW to preview its cars with race machinery before introducing them in road-going form. It was a tactic employed with the M8 GTE (above), which, aside from track-tuned aerodynamics and a widened body, appears nearly identical to the BMW M8 coupe.

With this background in mind, it seems clear that the M4 will have a stylistic likeness to the M4 GT3 seen here. With the race car set to be released in the second half of 2020, the next-generation M4 should follow not too long after, with the future BMW M3 likely part of the mix. That indicates the standard 4 Series coupe will debut in the coming months, not leaving much time for its grille to grow on you—and hopefully not any more in size.