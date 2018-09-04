/ Fun Facts About the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

Look out Tesla—the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC made its World Premiere in Stockholm, Sweden today.

The EQC 400 4MATIC is the first Mercedes-Benz to debut under the all-electric EQ brand. It sports an all-new drive system with compact drivetrains at each axle.

Here are a few facts about the latest luxury EV from Mercedes-Benz that goes on sale in the U.S. in 2020.

1. The dual motor electric motors generate 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims an estimated 0-60 mph time in 4.9 seconds.

2. An 80kWh lithium ion battery with standard DC Fast Charging (110kW) can provide 10-80% of a charge in 40 minutes. Charging times for 120V home socket and 240V wall socket have not been announced.

3. The EQC 400 4MATIC has an estimated range of up to 200 all-electric miles. Aside from Tesla, its chief competitors are the Audi e-tron quattro, Jaguar i-Pace, and BMW iX3.