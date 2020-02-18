In Photos: The Crazy Cool Cars at Frieze Los Angeles Art Fair 2020

Movie stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez attended this year's Frieze Los Angeles art fair at the Paramount Pictures Studio backlot. However, the real stars of the fair were the crazy cool cars, of which there were a number of standouts at this year's extravaganza. Predictably, the event also included some automobile-inspired art, as well.

The Gagosian Gallery booth in the main tent had a car-themed collection that included Old Tin, a crude and childlike drawing by Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a $2,500,000 muscle-car sculpture (above, engine not included) by Richard Prince. One artist, Analia Saban, installed a bright yellow Ford Transit cargo van door against a tan canvas, titled it Collage with Transcending Part, and called it a day. Go figure.

Out on Paramount's New York Backlot, BMW and artist Futura 2000 (a.k.a. Leonard Hilton McGurr) unveiled a paint-splattered and stenciled M2 Competition. The car looked incredibly cool in person and it previews a limited-edition production model. The forthcoming model includes custom finished bumpers and side skirts, hand-painted dash panels, and signature door sills.

My favorite car on hand, though, was a green 1937 BMW 328. The mint-condition roadster had rear side skirts, a spare tire built into the trunk lid, a black cloth top, and leather straps across the hood. Its interior included a white steering wheel and shifter head, gray leather seats, and green carpeting covering the floorboards. In short, I was star struck.

DK Engineering lovingly restored the classic Bimmer, which was presented at the fair by Deutsche Bank. It looked right at home on the set, too. Check out more photos of the art and cars in the gallery below.