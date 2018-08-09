Ford’s New NASCAR Mustang to Debut Race at the Daytona 500 in 2019

For the last several years, Ford’s top-level NASCAR entries have been styled to look like the Fusion family sedan. Next season, though, that won’t be the case. Instead, Ford plans to run a Mustang-inspired car like it does in the Xfinity series. But while previous iterations have looked clumsy at best, this one looks surprisingly good.

Ford released images of its new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry today and announced that its first race will be next February’s Daytona 500. The big reveal took place at Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, with employees, NASCAR executives, team owners, and all 13 drivers in attendance.

“We look forward to seeing the Ford Mustang, a cultural icon, on the track in the most competitive series in all of motorsports,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s head of racing development, in a release. “Our sport eagerly anticipates the performance, style and fanfare the Mustang will bring to the track each weekend beginning at the 2019 Daytona 500.”

According to Ford, the clean new look isn’t an accident. The team reportedly made sure the car wore its new styling well and didn’t look like a generic race car with some Mustang stickers slapped on. We must say, we think the Mustang design translates better to a stock car body than the Toyota Supra.

“Ever since we announced in April that Mustang would be going to the Cup level in 2019, we’ve heard nothing but positive feedback,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford’s global head of motorsports. “Our Ford Performance team has worked hard with the Ford Design team to create a Mustang that will be competitive on the track while remaining true to its proud heritage. We can’t wait to see it winning races in the NASCAR Cup Series next year.”