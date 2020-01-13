"Ford v Ferrari" Snags Best Picture Oscar Nomination

We'd like to thank the Academy for nominating one of our favorite movies of the year—Ford v Ferrari—for a Best Picture Oscar. If we would have known, we would have written a speech ahead of time [music swells] but wait! That's not all, folks—the tale of how Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles powered Ford to victory over Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans also received three more nominations for Film Editing, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing. That's pretty cool, but the real race is just beginning and the movie will be competing against the likes of 1917, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite for the Best Picture prize.

Surprisingly, actors Matt Damon (Shelby) and Christian Bale (Miles) both got snubbed for their performances, as did director James Mangold. Tune in on February 9 to find out who wins—and to see if Bale will sport a racing suit on the red carpet. In the meantime, read more about the film below and be sure to check it out if you haven't yet, or again if you have.

