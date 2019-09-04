Ford’s Latest Transit Nugget Camper Van Is Bigger and Better

Attention campers: Ford has gone big and rolled out an all-new concept caravan called the Transit Big Nugget. It’s a near-production study shown first at the 2019 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany. The bigger Nugget will be go on sale next year, when it will join the littler Nugget and Nugget Plus as options for van-based holidays. The latest addition to the Nugget family is based on the high-roof version of the new Ford Transit with a long wheelbase. It’s 19.7 feet long and offers 6.7 feet of interior standing height. Like the other Nugs, the conversion was handled by the camper craftsmen at Westfalia in Rheda-Wiedenbrück. The front-wheel-drive camper is powered by a choice of two 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbodiesel engines that deliver either 105 or 185 horsepower. You can see more details (and the smaller Nugget) in the gallery below.

The cool camper features a kitchenette with storage compartments, a two-burner stove, and an 18.5-gallon refrigerator. There’s a closed bath area with a toilet, sink, and shower located in the center on the driver’s side of the cabin. The fresh and wastewater tanks hold 26.4 gallons each and allow for longer travel intervals. There’s a huge, two-person transverse bed in the rear that measures 78.7 inches long and 60.6 inches wide, and the rear half of the bed can be folded to allow room for two bicycles to be stored inside. Interior volume for the high-roof cabin is estimated at about 459 cubic feet. There’s are 230-volt power sockets, two USB and two 12-volt power points, and several dimmable LED spotlights. The driver and front passenger seats rotate and a two-way bench on the driver’s side can be moved and adjusted to accommodate four campers.

Read More

This BMW/North Face Camper Trailer Is Pretty Rad

These Retro Campers Are the Freaking Cutest

EarthRoamer Super Camper Is Yours for $1.5M

Unfortunately, like all versions of the Nugget, this one is destined to remain unavailable in the U.S., as it will be offered only in European markets despite its popularity with Ford and camper fans here. If you’re lucky enough to live where the Nugget is offered, Ford expects production of the Big Nugget to begin in the first half of 2020. Pricing will be announced closer to its launch date.