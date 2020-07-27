If you're seeking a true Ford-based camper van, you'll want to look at awesome conversions like the Transit Nugget and Big Nugget. However, European buyers content with a smaller, outdoor-living-ready van will have two new options later this year: the Tourneo Connect Active and the Transit Connect Active.

Distinguishing themselves from their non-Active counterparts, these vans feature an optional mechanical limited-slip differential, which improves traction on gravel two-tracks, grassy campsites, or slippery roads. A bespoke Traction Control configuration matches the characteristics of the limited-slip differential.

See all 14 photos

The vans ride higher than their non-Active counterparts, too. The the lift is a modest 24 mm (about 1 inch) in the front and 9 mm (0.4 inch) in the rear. While these vans are hardly fit for serious off-roading, the extra height should be enough to help them to better clear small bumps and ruts.

Contributing to the van's outdoor aspirations are roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and additional cladding on the body sides, mirror caps, wheel arches, and rear bumper. On the cosmetic front, these models get a distinct mesh grille and requisite Active badges. Exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels with dark accents complete the look.

In terms of interior usability, not much has changed with the Transit Connect. This commercial vehicle features the same load space as the non-Active variant. The more leisure-focused Tourneo Connect Active seats five passengers, or seven on the three-row model. Special seat trim patterns and stitching distinguish the Active models.