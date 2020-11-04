The Ford Ranger is, for now at least, Ford's smallest truck. That means there's going to be a big desire from customers for aftermarket support to turn the Ranger into something unique, more capable, more utilitarian, or whatever else they might desire. The possibilities are endless, and Delta4x4 has just added yet another option to the mix for Ford's European Ranger Raptor customers.

Delta4x4 is a tuning firm based in Germany, previously responsible for this boldly-painted lifted Ranger and Dakar-inspired Porsche 911, and they were tired of the Ranger Raptor playing second fiddle to the American F-150 Raptor. So the company set to work on upgrading the Ranger Raptor to bring it as close to its bigger brother as possible. To that end, it gave the Ranger Raptor more power—bumping the 2.0-liter, twin-turbo diesel engine's output from 213 horsepower to "just under" 260 hp. Torque is also up, from 368 to 479 lb-ft.

More power is always fun, but Delta4x4 hasn't stopped at the engine bay. The Ranger Raptor has also been lifted 4 inches for even better approach and departure angles. That in combination with 20-inch wheels and 35-inch Mickey Thompson tires should help make the baby Raptor even more capable than it already is. A few other optional extras include fender flares and a front-mounted LED lightbar.

