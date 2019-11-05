We're all fans of sweet campers and overlanding rigs, which are off-roaders often with tents mounted to them. Not all of us can afford these often pricey toys, however, which is why we're digging the Ford Ranger camper Hellwig Products is showing at the 2019 SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas. After being previewed last month alongside several other Ranger-based project trucks set to go on display at SEMA, the truck has been fully unveiled. Plus, per Hellwig, a provider of suspension and towing components for truck and SUV owners, the Ford camper was designed to be "affordable."

What does affordable mean? Well, for starters Hellwig (and its build partner, California-based Old Steel Fabrication), started with a 2019 Ford Ranger XLT. This truck represents the middle of the Ranger lineup, which also is sold in work-truck XL and fancier Lariat trim levels. In four-wheel-drive, crew-cab guise, the Ranger XLT stickers for $35,490—not bad. To that base, Hellwig added a Yakima bed rack and awning (about $1000, per our internet skimming), a Tepui Hybox roof tent ($2899), and a Bed Slide (about $1000) that holds an ARB fridge (another $1000) and a Trail Kitchen (another few hundred bucks). Tally that up, and the Hellwig-fettled Ranger overlander costs about $45,000.

Of course, if you'd like your camping Ranger to look like this, you'll need to spend a few more dollars. Hellwig also had an Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension installed (figure on a few thousand dollars), plus 35-inch Falken off-road tires, 17-inch Icon Alloys wheels, a Rigid Industries light bar, T-Rex metal grille, and Bushwacker fender flares. Oh, and the paint job is custom, too. We could take these upgrades or leave them, but what counts is that Hellwig has created a realistic, easily replicated project truck and is putting it on display at the SEMA show, which typically deals in the outrageous, outlandish, and unattainable. So, what are you waiting for? If you own a Ford Ranger and dig the outdoors, here is your roadmap to adventure.