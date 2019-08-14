Feeling Blue? There’s a New Ford Ranger FX2 Package Offered

FoMoCo is offering an FX2 Package for its two-wheel-drive Rangers that’s available for order right now. The new off-road styling kit adds an electronic-locking rear differential, off-road rubber, off-road-tuned suspension, front underbody guard, and a nifty off-road cluster screen. It’s no Ranger Raptor substitute but the new package is made for urban truckers who don’t need a four-wheeler for their daily commute. The new goodies are available for $595 (plus tax) and Ford says deliveries are expected to start in late 2019.

The FX2 Package rolls on 17- or optional 18-inch off-road tires and sports a front underbody guard and an air dam-delete that shields the truck’s belly from potholes and other hazards. It also helps improves those tricky parking structure approach angles. The electronic-locking rear differential and off-road-tuned suspension are sure to increase traction and performance off-road as well as crawling through the long lines at your local Starbuck’s drive-thru.

To help keep thing interesting while you are waiting for your Frappuccino, Ford’s off-road cluster screen allows drivers to see pitch, roll, and yaw in real time. Under the hood, the Ranger is still powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The EcoBoost engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The FX2 Package joins the new Black Appearance, Sport Appearance, Chrome Appearance, STX Appearance, and the FX4 Off-Road Packages. In addition, Ford states that over half of Ranger buyers also order the Trailer Tow Package that comes with a wiring harness and trailer hitch receiver. Now those are some tough choices to choose from for Ranger fans, but somebody’s got to make them.