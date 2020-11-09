The Mustang GT500 rewrites the rulebook regarding expectations for Ford's pony car. Not only is it the most powerful production Mustang ever, it also has a snappy dual-clutch gearbox, can be had with carbon-fiber wheels, offers some of the most friendly and capable handling on the market today, and runs the 1/4 mile in 11.3 seconds at 131.6 mph—all while being less expensive than a base Porsche 911. But what if your inner rebel wants to unleash its 700-plus-horsepower fury in some other car—what ever shall you do?

Ford has just answered that question: The GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter 90-degree V-8 "Predator" engine will soon be available for purchase as a crate motor courtesy of Ford Performance. There's no word yet on how much horsepower or torque the crate engine will deliver, but even if the numbers are merely identical to those of the GT500—760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque—that would make the Predator one of the most powerful crate motors on sale today (or ever, for that matter).

It's unlikely to match the recently announced supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcrate V-8 engine's 807 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque, but the 5.2-liter engine is more power dense. It also will likely take up less space and weigh slightly less than the Hellcrate. There's no word on an official price for the Predator crate engine, or if Ford Performance sells (or will sell) a transmission specifically intended to work with it.

We've reached out to Ford for additional details, and we'll update this story as soon as we receive a response. For now, just be thankful you can put a 760-hp engine in literally anything your heart desires, fab work notwithstanding.