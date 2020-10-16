Automakers shuffle option packages all the time, for reasons both obvious and obscure. For the 2021 model year, many changes are coming to the Ford Mustang lineup—and yes, that'll affect its options. The most notable change is the introduction of the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, a special performance model that pulls double duty and takes over for the Bullitt and Shelby GT350, incorporating bits from both, as well as the Mustang GT Performance Pack 2. With some good comes the bad, however: like the Mach 1's other parts donors, the Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 is now dead, too.

The changes were discovered on Blue Oval Forums and reported by Muscle Cars and Trucks, and a Ford spokesperson confirmed the discontinuation of the Performance Pack 2 to Automobile. And the important takeaway here is that the Mach 1 is going to be the only way you're going to be able to get the Performance Pack 2 parts on a 2021 Mustang—a model with a much higher starting price than the cheapest 2020 Mustang optioned with the PP2 package.

Here's what the Mach 1 uses from the PP2: track-calibrated MagneRide adaptive dampers, stiffer front springs, stiffer anti-roll bars, a unique power steering calibration, and a brake booster. Unless Ford chooses to make those options available individually or in a different package at a later date, you'll have to buy a limited-edition Mach 1 to get them.

Let's talk price for a second. Using Ford's 2020 Mustang configurator, the least expensive PP2-equipped Mustang lists for $45,575. The Mach 1 starts at $52,915—a $7,340 difference, although clearly the Mach 1 comes with plenty of unique performance and appearance upgrades you couldn't get on a 2020 PP2, like the GT350's Tremec 6-speed manual and intake manifold. All of that needs to be factored in when considering the value proposition. But it can't be denied that it'll cost more to match the PP2's level of track-ready performance in 2021.