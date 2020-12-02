Good things come to those who wait, as evidenced by the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Unlike Ford's lesser Mustang Mach-E models, which are due to go on sale before the end of the year, the Blue Oval plans to start selling the high-end Mach-E GT in late summer 2021—next year, at the time of this writing. As the most powerful iteration of the Blue Oval's electric SUV, the GT trim packs a total of 480 hp—134 more than the next most powerful Mach-E model—from two electric motors, which Ford estimates launches the SUV to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. It also offers an estimated driving range of 250 miles by way of an 88-kWh battery pack—and a light right foot. In other words, the Mach-E GT's inherent performance is arguably worth waiting for.

See all 23 photos

It turns out Ford left some of the Mach-E GT's dynamic capabilities on the cutting room floor, though, given the brand's announcement of the even torquier GT Performance Edition. Although the Performance Edition maintains the horsepower figure of the standard GT, the model's two electric motors now produce a total of 634 lb-ft of torque—34 lb-ft of twist more than the run-of-the-mill GT. That extra grunt allows the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition to hit the mile-a-minute mark in an estimated 3.5 seconds. Accompanying the Performance Edition's improved acceleration are items such as 20-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli summer rubber, adaptive dampers, and special badging.

Unfortunately, the Performance Edition's dynamic improvements net an estimated driving range of just 235 miles on a full charge, a drop of 15 miles relative to the normal Mach-E GT. Still, that distance ought to satiate the needs of most consumers.