Look out Tesla, Ford just announced its upcoming all-electric Mustang-inspired performance crossover will offer 600 kilometers of range per full charge via the European WLTP test cycle. That translates to about 370 miles, but the EPA’s official numbers are typically a bit lower; we estimate the figure will come in at around 330 miles for the U.S. Still, that compares favorably to Tesla’s recently debuted Model Y crossover, which has a maximum of 300 miles of range.

Sadly, no other details about the mystery machine were revealed. The brand has teased the yet-to-be named EV—it may be called the Mach E—in shadowy sketches a few times, most recently on Twitter just prior to the Model Y reveal. It will be built at Ford’s Flat Rock, Michigan, plant instead of the Cuautitlán, Mexico, plant as was originally planned.

Ford announced the news during the introduction of its new Explorer and Kuga SUV plug-in hybrids in the Netherlands. The Explorer PHEV touts 25 miles of all-electric range and the Kuga PHEV—which is the same as our 2020 Escape plug-in—offers 30 miles of electric range. Other big news includes an all-electric Transit commercial van that’s planned for 2021. In all, Ford is planning 16 all-electric models to arrive by 2022; the performance crossover EV is expected in 2020.