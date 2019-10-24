Ford Mach 1 Electric SUV Looks Like a Mustang Shooting Brake
We'll see it revealed in full on November 17 says FoMoCo.
Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV has been teased once again ahead of its official debut on November 17 at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show. A teaser showing the EV's sleek profile hints at a swoopy look and taillights taken straight from the Mustang (shown above.) Like most electric SUVs, Ford's Mustang-inspired model has a roofline that descends quickly and there appears to be a small spoiler mounted on the roof, too. The front end, however, appears to take cues from the GT350 and GT500 based on the shape of its headlights.
Thanks to its more rounded exterior, the Mustang-inspired SUV looks more car-like, with curves that eschew the upright two-box design language that dominates the SUV landscape. Just based on what we can see here, this looks more like a Mustang shooting brake or wagon than the BMW X6 ripoff we were originally expecting. Earlier this year, Ford released the first teaser of its Mustang-inspired SUV, which showed us the vehicle's very Mustang-like rear end. The EV will have a range of 300 miles on a single charge when it goes on sale in 2020, according to the Blue Oval. Originally, Ford planned to call its Mustang-inspired electric SUV the Mach 1. It then backtracked on that, saying it just wanted to gauge public response. Now, reports suggest the Mach 1 name is back on. We'll find out next month, we suppose.
More EVs will be added on top of the Mustang-inspired SUV. We reported last year that Ford intends to leapfrog Toyota by releasing a range of SUVs that include hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrains. Ford has partnered with EV startup Rivian and will use the company's skateboard platform as the basis for a future SUV or truck. Ford also partnered with Volkswagen recently, inking a deal that proposes 600,000 Ford EVs based on VW's MEB architecture for Europe over the next six years.
This story originally appeared on MotorTrend.