Burn Rubber in This 800+HP, Gulf-Liveried Ford Mustang

Are you a power junkie? Love blue and orange Gulf Oil liveries? Well, you're in luck—the Gulf Heritage Edition Mustang is here to take your money. The limited-edition pony packs more than 800 horsepower and can sprint from zero to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. The mighty Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible for $139,995 and wears the paint scheme worn by the Ford GT40 cars that won the 1968 and 1969 editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The hefty price tag includes a Ford Mustang GT Premium and is being offered by Nashville, Tennessee's Brown Lee Ford and its Brown Lee Performance offshoot. It's also available with an exclusive track package with a rear wing and upgraded orange wheels. Brown Lee states that production will be limited to 119 units.

See all 40 photos See all 40 photos

Under the hood, the car packs a supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 with 808 horses and 675 lb-ft of torque, while a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission can be ordered. Aside from the custom paint, the limited-edition car features an upgraded suspension; a carbon-fiber front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser; Brembo brakes; and a wicker-bill spoiler.

The cabin is lined with plenty of black leather and Alcantara, and also gets Gulf orange and blue accent trim. Each customized Mustang comes with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a signed official letter from Gulf Oil—it is officially licensed—and Brown Lee Performance executives. In case the run sells out, we'd suggest you go ahead and put in an order in for a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500—it may have "just" 760 horses from the factory, but you can save plenty of cash given its $73,995 starting price.