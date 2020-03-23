Yes, you can give your Fox-body Mustang a new paint job or an engine rebuild, but one of the easiest ways to make your classic sports car look and feel like new is to get an original-style window sticker.

It's a surprisingly cheap and simple add-on that you can get for your 1987-1989 Mustang on the Ford Show Parts website; the official online store of Ford Performance. All you'll need is your Mustang's vehicle identification number (VIN), then you simply wait four-to-six weeks for the car's original-style window sticker to ship. The stickers cost a mere $59.99 plus shipping and handling-that's relatively cheap compared to an actual restoration, and we bet many buyers will pay for this sort of nostalgia. Be warned, though: Ford says some window stickers may not be available.

You don't need a Mustang to get in on the fun, either. The website also sells window stickers for 2007-2019 model-year Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles at a cost of $25 each.

Although it was not celebrated much initially, the Fox-body Mustang has earned a fair share of respect over the years as a good project car for enthusiasts. The 1987 model, in particular, was a big upgrade and brought with it noteworthy engine, suspension, and styling upgrades relative to earlier Mustang models. You can read about the history of the Fox-body Mustang here.