We love diving deep into photo archives and dredging up some rarely seen historical images of some of the world's most legendary cars. We've pulled some seriously cool archival stuff from Mazda, the Land Rover Camel Trophy, and Isuzu, but we figure it's high time to dive into some pure Americana. Considering the fact few cars have made a cultural impact quite like the Ford Mustang, we scoured archives for some seriously cool historical images of Ford's Pony Car in some period-correct action. We highlight a few of our favorites below, but make sure you check out the full gallery at the end.

Press debut of the Mustang at the World's Fair

Ever wonder what the scene looked like when the Ford Mustang rolled in front of the press' cameras for the first time? Well, wonder no more.

1964 World's Fair Attendees Ride in the Brand-New 1964.5 Ford Mustang

Following the Ford Mustang's official world debut at the World's Fair, one of the most popular attractions was the Ford Pavilion's Magic Skyway. Engineered by Walt Disney park architects and engineers, visitors rode in engine-less examples of new Ford vehicles—including the then-new Mustang—through a series of vista points and animatronic displays. The ride was scrapped after the World's Fair closed, but it set the stage for Disney's famous PeopleMover.

A Ford Mustang Club Gathers For a Casual Rally, 1966

Details are scant on the where and why, but just in case you think car clubs are a modern invention, check out how many Ford Mustangs rolled up for a marque club meeting and rally in 1966.

MotorTrend Tests the 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback

My, we've come a long way. Here's a snapshot of our pals at MotorTrend testing the then-new 1965 Fastback with a fifth-wheel attachment.

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Tested to Its Limits

Speaking of MotorTrend, get a load of this 1966 Ford Mustang convertible at full lean on-track. No word on what kind of figures were recorded on this day, but contemporary tests pegged the standard non-Shelby Mustang as a fairly strong performer when compared to its rivals. Regardless, this looks like a well-spent afternoon to us.

Henry Ford II and the New 1964.5 Ford Mustang

Here's Hank the Deuce sitting in front of that aforementioned Ford pavilion at the World's fair in 1964. We reckon Ford II was feeling quite happy at the moment, considering the Mustang sold 22,000 units on the first day the order books opened.

Surfers and Mustang Convertible

Surf culture and American cars go together like chocolate and peanut butter, so it's no surprise we found this beautiful photo of surfers and their Mustang drop-top.

Early Mustangs On the Production Line

Details on when and where this photo was taken are fuzzy, but it's always neat to see in-period factory shots of our favorite cars.

Want more archival Mustang footage? Check out the full gallery below.