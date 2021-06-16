An Electric Ford Maverick Lightning Could—and Probably Should—Happen

And this isn't a line of thought that Ford appears to be trying to quash. Instead, it's feeding the rumor, with Ford CEO Jim Farley telling The New York Times in an interview that the company is considering an electric version of the little pickup, while one of the company's PR representatives is tweeting wire-frame images of an electric pickup silhouette to some who've doubted the viability of a compact EV truck.

It seems, barring some unlikely series of events, that an electric Maverick will happen. It also seems that, judging by the little truck's front-end styling, it may be a natural fit for the standard smooth-grille EV look, as seen on the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and others. Filling in the upper portion—whether, as we imagine, smoothly in base models (as seen above) or with a stylish texture in higher trims (as seen below)—doesn't jar the eye thanks to the stylish bar linking the headlights and a bit of texture. And the smaller proportions of the Maverick's front end help; by comparison, the F-150 Lightning's filled-in grille looks overly wide between its small, wide-set headlights.

The wheels seen here are pulled straight from the F-150 Lightning's selection; they may not be representative of a design a Maverick EV would actually wear, but they follow the contemporary EV wheel styling tropes. Other changes are mostly minor: a charging door on the front fender, the bedside "LIGHTNING" badge, a partially-filled-in lower air intake.

Around back, however, the F-150 Lightning's taillight connection strip looks right at home adapted to the Maverick's rear proportions. Beyond that, the Maverick doesn't need much to visually communicate that it'd be right at home as an EV—something that would have been baked in, stylistically, right from the start of development.

