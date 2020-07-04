Is the Ford GT not distinctive enough for you? Mansory, as always, has an answer. But like a demonic shop owner in a bad horror novel, that answer takes a form that's unexpected, and you may regret ever pondering that question when you catch sight of "Le Mansory."

While you're already here, subjecting your eyes to its "Bleurion Race" paint and unique headlight treatment, we do have some fantastic news to share with you. Le Mansory is limited to just three units worldwide, so you have a better chance of being attacked by a shark while being struck by lightning than you do of catching a glimpse of one in the sheetmetal. That either makes it alluringly elusive or blessedly scarce depending on your point of view.

If you do spot one, you may or may not notice it looms wider by 1.9 inches versus the stock GT. That seems to be due to the vertical blades appended to the corners of each bumper. No word on whether those do anything other than snag plastic bags blowing around on the freeway, but there are other improvements, according to Mansory. Horsepower has been bumped by 54 to a total of 710 claimed, and top speed is allegedly improved to 219 mph from the factory car's 216-mph figure.

But the big news is the re-sculpted front end, which ditches the stacked headlight elements behind an aero cover for exposed side-by-side LED lamps. We'd guess the inspiration was the Chiron's inset headlights, but the effect on Le Mansory is more first-generation Isuzu Impulse than hyper-exotic—no offense to that Giugiaro-styled coupe, which was lovely for its time.

