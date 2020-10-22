Ford has taken the wraps off of its latest Bronco concept after briefly teasing the rig's arrival on social media. The Wildland Fire Rig follows in the tracks of other recent Bronco concepts such as the Overlanding, Outer Banks Fishing Guide, and Trail Rig.

Built in conjunction with Filson, the Wildland Fire Rig imagines a modern-day 2021 Ford Bronco for the United States Forest Service. Based on a four-door Bronco Badlands with the off-road-oriented Sasquatch package, the Wildland Fire Rig concept treads, ahem, lightly on knobby 35-inch tires and gets a coat of Forest Service-friendly green paint, a 50-gallon water tank mounted aft of the driver and front-passenger seats, a Ford Performance steel bumper with a Warn winch, a custom roof rack with LED light bars, and all the tools a Forest Service member could ask for when fighting a fire. Well, a relatively tame one, anyway.

Filson, meanwhile, supplies the fabrics lining the concept's cabin. Otter Green duck canvas finds a home on the door panels, and armrests. The same material also makes its way to the seats, where it serves as trim to the chairs' quilted black leather upholstery. A CB radio and Otter Green interior grab handles and center-console pieces complete the décor changes inside.

While the Wildland Fire Rig is a concept, it's sure to inspire the two Broncos that Ford says it's donating to the Forest Service, both of which will pack an array of firefighting gear. We also anticipate the two Broncos will wear a coat of the Forest Service's famous green hue. That said, we wouldn't bank on those SUVs' cabins sporting Filson fabrics or massive water tanks. Then again, Ford and Filson could prove us wrong and give the Forest Service two extra bitchin' Broncos.