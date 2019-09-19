Do You Even Lift, Bro? Ford Now Has Lift Kits for Ranger, F-150

Trucks are the bestselling vehicles in America, and the Ford F-150 has been king of the hill for what seems like forever, while its baby brother, the Ranger, was recently reintroduced to the North American market. Now, Ford is looking to beef up the off-roading credentials of its non-Raptor F-150 and Ranger.

For the first time ever, Ford Performance is offering lift kits for 4WD Ford Ranger and Ford F-150 models. The new "Performance Off-Road Leveling Kit with Tuned Suspension" essentially borrows suspension tech found on the F-150 Raptor. The dealer-installed option consists of a set of Fox shocks with bodies designed to provide better cooling over rough terrain, springs with specially optimized rates, unique internal valving for the dampers, and truck-specific upper front mounts with polyurethane bushings to help limit noise and vibrations.

According to Ford, Rangers with the lift kit will get increases of approximately 21 percent in approach angle and 10 percent in breakover angle. F-150s with the 145.0-inch wheelbase see a roughly 22 percent increase in approach angle and 7 percent increase in breakover angle. The kit also levels off the suspension, taking away the 2.0-inch rake of the standard suspension on both trucks.

Ford says the kit, which was developed in tandem with Fox, was tested for both high-speed off-roading and low-speed rock-crawling to optimize it for a variety of off-road driving experiences. The new suspension is compatible with any 2019 4WD Ranger and F-150, and will be made available later this fall. The off-road lift kit retails for $1,495, not including installation costs.

See all 6 photos See all 6 photos