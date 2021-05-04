F-150 Lightning Strikes Again: Ford's EV Pickup May Revive a Classic Name
A report suggests Ford will name the F-150 EV "Lightning."
The upcoming all-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck will revive the "Lightning" name, per a source cited by Car and Driver. Ford hasn't used the Lightning name on a production vehicle since the early 2000s when it was applied to the sportiest version of the F-150. A quick dive into the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database shows that the automaker recently applied for and was granted the Lightning word mark in 2018.
What's In a Name?
Ford has been resurrecting classic names for new versions of its "icons" lineup: namely those related to the Mustang and the Bronco. On the former, Ford has leveraged the "Mach" name for its electric Mustang-branded Mach-E SUV and the gas-fed Mach 1 coupe; for the latter, Ford both revived the Bronco nameplate for its Jeep Wrangler-fighting 4x4 and slapped the "Bronco Sport" name on a smaller car-based compact crossover. The idea is to leverage these iconic names to sell more vehicles beyond the core Mustang and Bronco lineups by building each nameplate into compelling standalone sub-brands.
For the electric F-150, which has been widely publicized as going on sale in 2022, the Lightning name is almost too perfect. The Lightning logo incorporates a distinctive lightning bolt beneath the letters—a visual seemingly better suited to an EV than a high-output, gas-fed sport pickup truck. Folks also will recognize the Lightning name, ensuring Ford's electric F-150 enters the arena with a tailwind of interest. This is similar to how General Motors brought back the Hummer name for its new GMC-branded electric pickup truck and SUV models.
Electric Pickup Trucks Crawling Out of the Woodwork
The Lightning name—or any recognizable name, really—will certainly help the F-150 electric's chances as it elbows its way into the soon-to-explode electric pickup arena. In the next year, we expect challengers from not just Hummer but also Rivian (R1T), Tesla (Cybertruck), Chevrolet (Silverado), and perhaps a few upstarts, such as Lordstown Motors and Alpha.
Ford is expected to utilize a modified version of the gas-fed F-150's frame for the electric Lightning model. Look for around 300 miles of range per charge, as well as gas-truck-rivaling capability (Ford showed a prototype pulling a train, so substantial towing should be on the menu). The EV will be the natural stepping stone beyond today's F-15o PowerBoost hybrid.
We've reached out to Ford for comment on the F-150 electric pickup's alleged use of the Lightning name and will update this space if and when we hear back.
READ MORE
Nissan Frontier Outpost Camper Truck Is an Affordable Overlanding Rig
2021 Ford F-150 Makes Trucking Safer With Onboard Scales
Henry Ford II's Personal Custom Capri Hits the Auction Block