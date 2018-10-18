Ford Extends GT Production by Two Years, 350 Cars

DEARBORN, Michigan — Ford will add two years to the production run of the $500,000-plus GT supercar, extending it to calendar year 2022, and will build a total of 1,350 examples, up from the 1,000 previously planned by 2020. It will open the approval process for 30 days in order to choose the additional 350 Ford GT customers, beginning November 8.

Customers who did not make the cut for the run of 1,000 Ford GTs will not automatically be re-entered in the process, though these customers can submit their original applications, or submit new or revised applications. Requirements and restrictions regarding the new, additional Ford GTs will not change, including the restriction on reselling the car less than two years after taking delivery.

When the GT began production in late 2016, Ford had planned to sell 500 of them, but that number later was doubled.

Ford Performance’s vehicle line director, Hermann Salenbauch, dismissed potential concerns that some of the original customers might not like their “investment” be diluted by a 35-percent increase in production.

“The car is so desirable right now,” Salenbauch said. “We changed plans and added a few cars. It will not decrease the desirability.”

Ford has built about 300 GTs so far this year, with production of the 2019 model having just started. The automaker is completing about one per day, on average, or about 350 per year, he said.

As VLD for Ford Performance, Salenbauch is in charge of the Mustang and the Edge and Fusion ST models. He dismisses the possibility that Ford will introduce a Ranger Raptor during the first generation of the midsize pickup truck’s revival. The Ford Ranger Raptor was designed to appeal to markets where Ford does not sell the F-150, he said.

Ranger Raptor production in Thailand serves the Asia/Pacific market, and South African production just about to start up will provide the off-road performance truck to the European market.

Ford invested heavily in adapting the Ranger pickup design for the North American market, including beefing up the frame and making other significant changes. It is not an example of “One Ford.” So Raptor parts for the Asia-Pacific and European markets will not work on the North American Ranger. However, Salenbauch hinted that the new Ford Bronco, which will be built in the same Michigan Assembly Plant beginning in 2020, is more likely to get its own Raptor performance package.

In addition, Ford plans to introduce 12 new performance vehicles by 2020, most of them wearing the ST badge, including the next-generation Explorer that the automaker is expected to unveil at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month.