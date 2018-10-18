Ford SUVs Gussy Up for SEMA

After revealing five Mustangs that will debut at the 2018 SEMA Show, Ford is now previewing its crossovers and SUVS that will appear at the event. Custom versions of the Edge ST, EcoSport, Explorer, and Expedition will be among the more than 50 vehicles Ford will display in Las Vegas later this month.

Blood Type Racing Edge ST

Of all its crossovers, the Edge ST is the most natural choice to receive performance upgrades. Ford keeps the Edge ST’s 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6, adding a BTR custom dual intake system, Mishimoto intercooler, and MRT exhaust to make an even more robust vehicle. An air suspension and special 22-inch wheels are also included.

To boost aerodynamics, Ford installed a custom splitter lip kit. It also gets special mud flaps, a blue body wrap, and a Ford Accessories rear bumper protector. Inside the cabin, look for a carbon fiber steering wheel, a Kicker Bullfrog portable audio system, cooler bag, tablet cradle, and other goodies.

Tucci Designs Big Adventures EcoSport

Ford’s smallest crossover just became a little more compelling with these upgrades. Along with custom 3D-printed fender flares, the model receives a custom rear diffuser and front and rear tubular bumpers from Tucci. The model adds to these upgrades with an improved suspension and beefy Maxxis Bravo AT tires. An integrated winch and a bike rack contribute to its adventurous vibe. There is also a special lighting kit with amber fog lights, white and amber rock lights, and a Chase brake light.

This model is based on the EcoSport SES trim with all-wheel drive. The 2.0-liter inline-four powertrain has been upgraded with a K&N air filter and a Borla custom Ford Performance exhaust.

MAD Industries Explorer

This Explorer’s glossy red and black paint job goes well with a number of performance upgrades. Based off the 2018 Explorer Sport with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, this vehicle receives a cat-back exhaust with quad tips, an Eibach Pro-Plus performance handling package, and a JMS Pedal MAX and BoostMAX plug and play performance solution. To improve braking, the model has high performance cross drilled and slotted rotors and beefier brake pads.

The MAD Industries Explorer sits on blacked-out 24-inch wheels. Hop inside the cabin and you’ll find black leather seats with red stitching, aluminum racing pedals, and a Rockford Fosgate audio system.

Hulst Customs’ 2018 Destination Expedition

This Expedition takes the Limited trim to the next level. Riding on 26-inch Lexani wheels, this long-wheelbase model also features a special grille insert with aluminum, and graphics across the lower portion of the doors. Other updates include a black greenhouse, aluminum exhaust tips, special lighting, and a snowboard carrier on the roof. Inside, there is special ambient lighting and a full-floor center console vehicle safe.

LGE*CTS Expedition Classic

This Expedition adopts a vintage look, inspiring its name “Expedition Classic.” It gets old-school 18-inch steel wheels, special front and rear bumpers, a Ford Licensed Accessories Napier tent, and a 20-inch light bar. Performance updates include a Borla cat-back exhaust, a self-leveling suspension, and front and rear sway bars. It’s ready at any time to pull vehicles to safety with a Ford Performance by WARN Industries Recovery Kit that includes a 22-foot blue recovery strap. Interior upgrades include custom leather seats, a portable audio system by Kicker, vehicle safe, and a first aid and roadside assistance kit. This model is based off the Expedition XLT trim with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6.