/ Ford Celebrates Cobra Jet’s 50th Anniversary at the Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Michigan — As a sort of straight-line speed counterpart to its SCCA/Trans Am-ready Shelby FP350S, Ford is celebrating the Mustang Cobra Jet’s 50th birthday with 68 examples of its track-only Mustang Cobra Jet drag racer. The original 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet made its debut at the ’68 National Hot Rod Association Winternationals; the new one travels on from Saturday’s Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise to the 50th Anniversary Ford Performance Cobra Jet Reunion Labor Day weekend at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

There’s no mention of horsepower in the pre-press conference materials, so either the new Cobra Jet makes less than the Dodge Demon, or Ford is trying to avoid an NHRA power cap, or both. But the new Cobra Jet’s 5.2-liter supercharged version of Ford’s stock 5.0-liter V-8 propels the car to a mid-eight-second quarter-mile (about one second quicker than the 840-hp Demon) and a top speed of more than 150 mph, the automaker claims.

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the Ford Cobra Jet is $130,000. The drag racer features a 3.0 Whipple supercharger, nine-inch solid rear axle, two-way coil-over shocks with adjustable ride height, a Strange Engineering low-drag disc brake system, and four-link rear suspension with anti roll bar and Panhard rod. It comes with an NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats, and anniversary-badged racing wheels. Color choices are race red and Oxford white.

The new Ford Mustang Cobra Jet—no model year is listed, so it’s either an ’18 or ’19—is inspired by East Coast Ford dealer Bob Tasca’s formula for Cobra Jet-powered Fairlanes, Torinos, and Mercury Cougars, in addition to the Mustangs. Ford made 50 of the ’68 Mustang Cobra Jets, lightweight-bodied cars with a 335-hp 428 cubic-inch V-8, with six sold to Holman & Moody and Bill Stroppe. Ford credits Tasca with coining the phrase “win on Sunday, sell on Monday,” so the automaker is hoping that 68 new Cobra Jets translates to many more new Mustangs and Mustang GTs.