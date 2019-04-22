Retro x2: Ford Applies for “Bronco Scout” Trademark

Ford has made the public very aware it will focus on SUVs and trucks moving forward, but many specifics of its plans remain a mystery. We know Ford will introduce a Bronco and baby Bronco, but official details haven’t been released. Now, new trademark applications add fuel to the fire.

On April 15, Ford filed trademark applications for “Scout” and “Bronco Scout” in the U.S. According to the applications, both names are intended for motor vehicles, with the “Bronco Scout” getting the extra designation of “land motor vehicle parts.” The trademark filings were reported by Ford Authority late last week, and it would seem Navistar International—the current form of the old International company—wasn’t interested in holding onto the Scout nomenclature at some point in the past.

It’s anyone’s guess what Ford is cooking up here. Perhaps Ford wants to put the Scout name on its new Escape-sized, off-road-oriented crossover that has been nicknamed “baby Bronco.” Or maybe Ford simply wants to use the name for a trim level on the regular Bronco. Of course, it could be something entirely different. And just because Ford applies for a trademark doesn’t mean it will actually end up using the name on a future product, but it would be interesting to see two retro 4×4 names from different companies on the same vehicle.

Ford also filed a few recent patent applications that caught our attention. One shows removable doors that could be applied to the Bronco, and another hints at the possibility of a removable roof. As the latter patent suggests, owners would have the option of using a removable cloth cover once the hard top is removed.

The Ford Bronco arrives in 2020. The body-on-frame SUV will share underpinnings with the Ranger pickup, and it will feature a hybrid option. The baby Bronco is also due by 2020 and will use unibody construction, sitting on the same architecture as the next-gen Ford Focus, EcoSport, and Escape.