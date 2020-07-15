Classic Ford Bronco Values: How Much Is Each Generation Worth?

When the classic Ford Bronco ended production for the first time in 1995 after having been on the market continuously since 1966, it left a hole in the automotive landscape. Love for classic Ford Bronco models and a big run-up in popularity in classic SUVs in general over the past decade has meant that demand is high for the most desirable of the old-school Broncos. This resurgence played a large part in Ford's decision to bring back the Bronco name with an all-new version for the 21st century.

Here, we take a look at the values of classic Ford Bronco models through the first five generations with a little help from the valuation tools at Hagerty, a well-known classic car insurance company. Hagerty gets its average values from what it calls #3 examples, basically middle-of-the-road condition vehicles which are nice enough to present well and be reliable drivers, but aren't of show-winning quality. If you're looking for a classic Bronco that looks like it just came off the showroom floor, you'll pay more. Significantly more, in some cases, as you'll see in the auction results at the bottom of this page.

First-Generation Ford Bronco, 1966-1977

As you may have suspected, first-generation Broncos are the originals that everyone wants, built on a chassis not shared with any other Ford vehicle. Aside from engine specification, the original Bronco didn't undergo a whole lot of changes from inception to the final 1977 model year. Because they tend to be the most desirable, they also boast the highest values of the classic Broncos today. Hagerty lists average values for the first 1966 model year as $35,900 for the enclosed wagon body style, $28,500 for the pickup, and $34,200 for the open-top roadster. Broncos from the first year originally came with a 300-cubic-inch inline-six; no other engine was offered.

In 1967, a 289-cubic-inch V-8 engine became optionally available, and with more power, the price goes up. The 289-equipped Bronco wagon is worth an average of $38,100, says Hagerty, while Bronco pickups average $33,900, and the Bronco roadsters average $36,500. The Bronco roadster ceased production in 1969, and the pickup body style met its end in 1973, leaving the Bronco wagon as the only model available. By 1977, the Bronco had an optional 302-cubic-inch V-8; these last-year models will generally cost around $39,900.

Keep in mind that first-generation Broncos are commonly snapped up by restoration firms that produce "resto-mod" variants, keeping the classic looks but updating the innards with modern powertrains, brakes, and suspension. These resto-mods can bring many multiples of a stock Bronco, in fact, we've seen them sell for six-figure prices.

Second-Generation Ford Bronco, 1978-1979

The second-generation Ford Bronco is a bit of an oddball. Only offered for two model years—1978 and 1979—this Bronco was larger than the original, and for purposes of cost-cutting, borrowed its platform from the Ford F-100 pickup. Available only with the wagon body style, the second-generation Bronco ditched the inline six, offering instead two V-8 engine options, in 351-ci or 400-ci capacity. Custom and Ranger XLT trims were sold, but don't really seem to affect values much. Depending on options, you'll pay an average of $24,500 to $26,000 for a clean second-generation Ford Bronco.

Third-Generation Ford Bronco, 1980-1986

When the third-generation Ford Bronco arrived on the scene for the 1980 model year, the national gas crisis was not too far in the past, and new federal emissions standards meant that efficiency was a paramount goal. With that in mind, while the Bronco continued to share its bones with the larger F-Series pickup chassis, two engines were updated and added back to the lineup: the 300-ci straight-six and the smaller 302-ci V-8. The 351-ci V-8 soldiered on, but the big 400-ci unit was binned. Trim levels were also shared with the F-Series truck range, resulting in Custom, Eddie Bauer, and XLT Lariat packages, but again, condition and mileage have more effect on value than trim packages do. Hagerty says you'll pay an average of $9,400 to $10,300 for a good 1980 Bronco, so it's a good budget choice if the more desirable Broncos are out of your price range.

Fourth-Generation Ford Bronco, 1987-1991

Now fully integrated with Ford's F-Series pickup trucks, the fourth-generation Ford Bronco launched in lockstep with the eight-generation Ford F-Series. Changes were incremental; the fourth-gen Bronco's trim levels remained the same as the previous model, including Custom, Eddie Bauer, and XLT Lariat. A smoothing over of the exterior styling gave the body more aerodynamic efficiency, while the interior moved slightly upscale with more creature comforts and improved ergonomics. A four-speed automatic finally replaced the antiquated three-speed, but engine choices remained more or less the same as in the third-gen model: a 300-ci six, 302-ci V-8, and 351-ci V-8, with improvements made for drivability, performance, and efficiency. Like the third-generation Bronco, the fourth-generation Ford Bronco hasn't yet caught on with enthusiasts. Hagerty pegs average values at $8,500-$10,400 from the 1987 through 1991 model years. It's worth noting that a Silver Anniversary edition commemorating 25 years of the Ford Bronco was released in 1991, but because it was primarily an appearance package, don't expect these models to much of a premium.

Fifth-Generation Ford Bronco, 1992-1996

Of the later classic Ford Broncos, it's the fifth-generation vehicle that returns some of the magic to the name. Now known the world over as ex-NFL player O.J. Simpson's SUV of choice following a Southern California low-speed police chase (O.J. 's Ford Bronco was a 1993 model), the infamy wasn't enough to keep the Bronco in production alongside Ford's newly popular four-door Explorer, which boasted greater luxury features and a more contemporary driving experience. Ford began fifth-generation Bronco production with the familiar 300-ci six, and the 302- and 351-ci V-8s, but went V-8 only by the 1993 model year. Trim levels included Custom, Eddie Bauer, XLT, XLT Nite, and, from 1994-on, XLT Sport. This generation is slightly more valuable than the previous two, with Hagerty suggesting averages of $10,800 to $14,000 for a solid fifth-gen Bronco. Higher-tier trim levels, such as the well-remembered Eddie Bauer, may claim an extra grand or so, but not much more.

Classic Ford Bronco Auction Results

First-Generation Ford Bronco

Second-Generation Ford Bronco

Third-Generation Ford Bronco

Fourth-Generation Ford Bronco

Fifth-Generation Ford Bronco